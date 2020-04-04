'Gratitude caravan' warms hearts of 'essential' workers

The Tahlequah community continues to be creative in the ways members show appreciation for those working at essential businesses still open during the lockdown due to COVID-19.
A group of folks gathered in their vehicles Friday, March 27, so they could "care-avan" through town, with horns honking and arms waving.
The appreciation parade featured signs saying "Thank you" and "You're our hero."
"I wanted them to know that people saw what they were doing and people appreciate what they're doing," said Cathy Cott, who helped organize the event. "We just tried to make people see we care, and help boost morale."
Cott said the "care-avan" was a spur-of-the-moment idea, and she posted it on Facebook.
"I didn't want it to cause any problems for the municipality, such as a traffic jam. I wanted until the city could discuss it and give the go-ahead," she said.
The caravan had five vehicles, and Cott said she didn't know a couple of the participants, including one van with kids holding signs.
The group met at the Northeastern State University Doc Wadley Stadium parking lot. From there, they drove through campus to Muskogee Avenue to honk for downtown businesses. They took Water to Downing to visit both hospitals. Heading across town, they passed the post office, the Daily Press, and the County complex where the Cherokee County Health Department is. Heading south on Muskogee Avenue, the caravan honked for those working and circled in the parking lots of Reasor's and Walmart before traveling to the radio station, the Cherokee Nation complex, and Del Rancho.
"We did it for the health care workers who are just on the cusp of what's going to happen," said Cott, whose mom was a public health nurse. "They all know how much we appreciate the risk they take going to work and then going home to their families."
She said even store owners need encouragement.
"When this is over, I think our Main Street will be different," said Cott.
Hearing workers that saw them say "thank you" made it all worth it to Cott.
"These are just kids - one of them is my kid - working at fast food places and grocery stores, and some of them are just scared," said Cott. "These are people we normally treat like furniture and they are keeping the country going."
Courtney Beard commented on a video of the group driving by the Daily Press.
"Thanks, everyone. I work at Arby's so I definitely seen and heard y'all," said Beard.
Cott is thinking of something different to do next week to show community appreciation. She said small things, like putting up signs near Reasor's for the employees, may mean a lot to those workers.
"I would love to have input on it. I'd love to be a part of something from my car. Other people out there have great ideas," said Cott. "I don't think this is going anywhere, so there's lots of opportunities to thank these people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.