Veteran markers, headstones and medallions honor late service members and help area organizations locate their graves to place flags for Memorial Day.
The Cherokee County Veterans Council will host its Memorial Day service on Saturday, May 27, starting at 10 a.m. at the Tahlequah Cemetery pavilion. Every Memorial Day, CCVC places flags on veterans’ graves to honor them, and this year, the organization needs volunteers to help out on Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m. Volunteers are also wanted for after the ceremony to gather all the flags on May 30 at 5 p.m.
In 2022, volunteers for CCVC placed flags on 1,200 veteran graves; however, it can be difficult for volunteers to find the correct graves when they are not appropriately marked.
“Every year, as we get ready to place flags on veterans’ graves at the cemetery, people send me messages that their veteran’s grave isn’t marked and tell me who they are buried next to,” said Jacki Christie, secretary of the CCVC.
Given the size of Tahlequah Cemetery, Christie said it’s difficult to walk around and find all of the graves. She said many of the area’s funeral homes have forms to send in to get the free veterans’ grave markers.
These markers are provided by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for veterans who have passed on who were discharged under any conditions other than dishonorable. Those who served after Sept. 7, 1980, must have done so for a minimum of 24 months of continuous active duty or have other special circumstances.
“The form you fill out is VA [Form] 40-1330,” said Ed Winn of Green Country Funeral Home.
Large, medium, and small medallions are also available for late veterans buried in private cemeteries in graves marked with a privately purchased headstone or marker. This requires a different form, VA Form 40-1330M, which is available at https://www.va.gov/vaforms/va/pdf/va40-1330m.pdf.
Many funeral homes in town, including Green Country and Reed-Culver Funeral Home, have these forms in-house for people to fill out and send off to the VA.
Hart Funeral Home also has the form available in-house, but for tech-savvy people, funeral apprentice Kaitlin Hawkins said it may be easier to fill out the form online. The marker/headstone form can be found at https://www.va.gov/vaforms/va/pdf/va40-1330.pdf.
“[Applicants] choose what kind of emblem they want, fill out the form, and fax them over,” said Hawkins.
The form can also be submitted electronically and mailed. Hawkins said applicants also need to include a letter of discharge, or form DD-214.
“They find out [if their application was approved] usually in two to three weeks,” said Hawkins.
Hawkins said the markers can be heavy.
“We [also] order them and have them delivered,” she said.
