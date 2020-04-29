Kids ages 9-12 are invited to join Blue Thumb, Grand River Dam Authority and Oklahoma State University Extension Service for a Journey to the Bottom of the Creek camp July 30-31 at Northeastern State University College of Science and Health, Room 162.
Camp attendees will discover the water cycle, how water gets polluted, what lives under the water, and how erosion works. They will seine for bugs and fish, and wade in the creek with Cousin Ed.
The cost of the camp is $25, and it will run each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The session is limited to 25 participants and each child will receive a small net, T-shirt, lunch and snacks.
To register, visit http://www.grda.com/online-payment/ and select "Registration-Journey to the Bottom of the Creek." Registration closes July 10, or when the camp reaches 25 participants.
