TULSA - For the sixth year, the Grand River Dam Authority has approved a budget that includes no rate increases over the next 12 months. The GRDA Board of Directors approved the 2022 budget at its Dec. 14 meeting in Tulsa.
GRDA plans to keep base rates level by continuing to pursue greater efficiencies in all areas of its operations, while retaining key employee talent. Other goals include continued efforts to efficiently use and leverage cash reserves to fund capital projects and increase major maintenance activities.
"We are excited to enter our sixth straight year without a base rate increase," said GRDA President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan. "Efficient operations and the continued productivity of our workforce have been key."
The new budget will also allow GRDA to pursue some goals that were delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. An expansion of customer programs and a possible refunding of existing debt are among those goals.
