The Grand River Dam Authority can confirm that a fire broke out on evening on the evening of Oct. 26 at the exterior of its combined cycle natural gas generating unit – Unit 3 – at the Grand River Energy Center near Chouteau. The fire has since been contained and GRDA confirms that all personnel are accounted for and all are believed at this time to be uninjured.
No customers in the MidAmerica Industrial Park or elsewhere were impacted by the fire. GRDA will be conducting a full assessment of the fire's origin and the scope of any damage to Unit 3, but this will not be known until the unit becomes safe to enter.
“It is important to note that the fire that occurred just outside of our Unit 3 on Tuesday night did not cause any injuries or disrupt our ability to deliver electricity to our customers. As soon as we can enter the area, we will begin a full assessment as to the cause of the fire and the extent of any damage. GRDA also wants to thank all the area fire departments and emergency response personnel who responded to the scene. This assessment is an ongoing process, and we have no other details at this time,” said GRDA Corporate Spokesman Justin Alberty.
