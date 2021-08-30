As Hurricane Ida bears down on the Gulf Coast, a crew from the Grand River Dam Authority is headed to Lafayette, Louisiana, to help repair any damage the storm may cause to that city’s electric system.
The GRDA crew of 20 volunteers, including powerline maintenance and vegetation management personnel, mechanics and law enforcement, left Pryor at 6 a.m. Saturday Aug. 28 to make the nearly 600-mile drive to the Lafayette area. The crew plans to be staged on Sunday and ready to move in for any possible repair work as soon as Ida passes through the area.
The trip is a familiar one, as GRDA also provided aid to Lafayette Utilities Systems (LUS) in October 2020, after Hurricane Delta made landfall.
In fact, while Oklahoma is far from the hurricane zone, restoring power after such storms is nothing new for GRDA personnel. Along with Hurricane Delta and now Ida, GRDA has also helped restore power and provide water rescue assistance following Hurricanes Rita, Irma, Matthew, and Harvey. Over the years, GRDA personnel have responded to Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas to offer that aid.
GRDA is lending a hand in Louisiana as part of a nationwide American Public Power Association mutual aid effort.
