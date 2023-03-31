On March 13, the Grand River Dam Authority donated one of its used police Tahoes to the town of Watts.
Located near the site of the ongoing WOKA Whitewater Park, which is under construction, along the Illinois River, the Town of Watts Police Department has been helpful with security efforts around the site and are often the first to respond to any security-related incidents or trespassers at the site. Since funds are limited with the small town, they requested some assistance, and GRDA responded by providing a police unit that had met GRDA Fleet Management end of life criteria in years and mileage.
With approval from the GRDA Board of Directors, the vehicle was donated to the Town of Watts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.