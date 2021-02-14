For the 20th straight year, the Grand River Dam Authority is being recognized for excellence in financial reporting.
In early February, GRDA learned that it would once again receive the "Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting" from the GFOA. GRDA is receiving the certificate for its 2019 comprehensive annual financial report.
According to GFOA, the GRDA CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the highest standards of the GFOA program. Further, GFOA determined the GRDA CAFR demonstrated a "spirit of full disclosure" while clearly communicating the Authority's financial story.
"This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to meet the highest standards of financial reporting," said GRDA Chief Financial Officer Lorie Gudde. "We are very pleased to receive this certificate from the GFOA, and will continue to provide the best financial information possible to our customers and stakeholders."
Entitled Year of Implementation, the 2019 GRDA CAFR, can be viewed online at grda.com.
Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.
GRDA is Oklahoma's largest public power utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes.
