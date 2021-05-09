GRDA hosts federal legislators for facilities tour

LANGLEY – The Grand River Dam Authority played host to several members of the U.S. House of Representatives on April 23, during a Congressional Western Caucus event in Oklahoma.
Members of the caucus, as well as the House Energy Action Team participated in a roundtable hosted by the Western Caucus Foundation in Tulsa to discuss the importance of Oklahoma’s all-of-the-above energy approach and the state’s contributions to American energy independence. Following the roundtable, GRDA hosted the group for tours of both its Grand River Energy Center and Pensacola Dam.
GREC is home to GRDA’s coal-fired Unit 2, as well as its super-efficient Unit 3 combined cycle gas generator. Online since 1985 with Oklahoma’s only flue-gas desulfurization (Scrubber) to help clean emissions, Unit 2 was retrofitted in 2015 with the latest emissions-control technology to meet EPA mercury and toxic air standards.
Unit 3 is fueled by Oklahoma natural gas and was the most efficient 60 hertz power generator in the world when it went online in the fall of 2017. Both units are key components of GRDA’s diverse electric generation portfolio that also includes generation at Pensacola Dam, which has been producing renewable hydroelectricity for over 80 years. Other generation assets include hydroelectricity at Robert S. Kerr Dam and the Salina Pumped Storage Project; gas generation at the Red Bud Plant; and nearly 400 megawatts of wind generation.
“American energy independence was the focus of the Western Caucus during its Oklahoma visit and GRDA welcomed the opportunity to show how our facilities support that effort,” said GRDA President/Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan. “It was also an opportunity for us to show how public power is leading the way in efficiency, reliability and even energy diversity.”
GRDA is Oklahoma’s largest public power utility, fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an “Oklahoma agency of excellence” by focusing on the 5 E’s: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.
