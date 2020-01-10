“Moderate flooding is still anticipated for the Illinois River, with minor flooding along the Flint Creek and Barren Fork Creek,” said Fite.
The crests and times are:
• Watts Gage-U.S. 59 Highway Bridge, 21.5-foot crest on Saturday evening.
• Chewey Gage-Hampton Bridge, 18.3-foot crest late Saturday night.
• Tahlequah Gage-U.S. 62 Highway Bridge, 17.5-foot crest Sunday morning.
• Flint Creek Gage-U.S. 412 Highway Bridge, 11.3-foot crest Saturday morning.
• Barren Fork Creek Gage-S.H. 51 Highway Bridge, 18.3-foot crest Saturday morning.
Rainfall will begin Friday afternoon extending through midday Saturday. There will be periods of heavy rainfall during this time.
It’s anticipated that State Highway 10 will be closed by high water just north of Hanging Rock Camp at approximately midnight Saturday or early Sunday. Several county roads will be impacted by high water.
“Anticipated rainfall amounts have been reduced slightly in the forecast from last evening’s published advisory. Note amounts will now be approximately 3 inches widespread over the Illinois River Basin,” said Fite.
There still remains a significant possibility that rainfall amounts greater than 4 inches may be received in areas within the Basin.
Flash flooding will still be a concern. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when driving after dark. Do not drive into water covering a roadway. Turn around; don’t drown.
