LANGLEY, Oklahoma – Due to significant damage caused by thunderstorms on the evening of Monday, Aug. 26, and the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Grand River Dam Authority is issuing a general vegetation management permit for shoreline cleanup around a limited area of Grand Lake.
The geographical area covered in this permit includes only GRDA property located north and east of Sailboat Bridge on Grand Lake, up to the Twin Bridges State Park area. Anyone who intends to cleanup storm damage along any portion of the Grand Lake shoreline located outside of this area will still need to get the proper permit from GRDA before taking any action.
Within the area, this permit will temporarily suspend the requirement to obtain a hazardous tree or vegetation management permit from GRDA and the associated permit fees.
The scope of the permit will include trees which were uprooted or broken off due to high winds. It also includes trees which were damaged to the extent, they are no longer viable and would be unable to recover. An example wold be trees which have the limbs broken off and only the trunk remains.
Trees approved in the general vegetation management permit may be burned on GRDA property, provided no petroleum products are used. Trees must be burned in their entirety or removed from GRDA property.
Trees may not be pushed into the water or brought onto GRDA property from other locations for burning.
This general vegetation management permit will be in effect until Sept. 30.
For more information, contact the GRDA Office of Ecosystems and Watershed Management at 918-782-4726.
