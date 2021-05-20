GRDA, marinas offer safety tips for lake, river

As the first big weekends of the summer approach, local marina and float operators are preparing for their annual influx of water lovers.
They hope none will leave with more than good memories, and perhaps a sunburn. Observing a few simple water safety rules can ensure a pleasant excursion.
May is National Water Safety Month, a good time for people to remind themselves of the simple precautions they need to take during the season, and to make sure they have all the proper gear they need.
Most of the rules are just common sense. Wear your life jacket. Don't mix drinking and boating. Know the water and your surroundings. Look out for other boat traffic and swimmers. Shut your engine off when people are in the water around your boat.
"Use good judgment," said Sally Simon of Simon's Pine Cove Marina on Lake Tenkiller. "That counts for a lot. You can be ticketed, you can be stopped, just like in a car."
Just like the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will have a full complement of troopers on the roads over Memorial Day, the Lake Patrol troopers will monitor lake traffic. And Grand River Dam Authority police will keep a close eye on eastern Oklahoma rivers and lakes.
If you're boating on Tenkiller, Fort Gibson, or another Oklahoma lake, children 12 years and younger are required to wear life jackets on all boats under 26 feet long. On the river, children 13 and under must wear a life jacket at all times. But GRDA encourages everyone to wear life jackets at all times.
While a few people cause problems on holiday weekends, the lake environment is tamer than it used to be, Simon said.
"When we got the marina 13 years ago, it was pretty wild here, but we've tamed it down a lot. When we do see something, we call," she said.
Now there are a lot of families using the lake, and the atmosphere is more oriented to their needs than to partying.
As Pine Cove's name indicates, the marina is set at the end of a long cove. The worst problem Simon sees is people who are in too big of a hurry to get out to the main part of the lake. Speeding through the cove is dangerous because of other boat traffic and the number of swimmers around the docks.
She recommends boaters who are approaching shore pull in straight toward the bank, not parallel to the cove so as not to endanger swimmers.
While the bluffs around Tenkiller Dam that used to be a magnet for jumpers - sometimes with tragic consequences - have been fenced off, there still is a problem with people jumping off bluffs in other parts of the lake, she said.
Diving off bluffs, or anywhere else, isn't advised, said Ed Fite, vice president for rivers operations and water quality at the GRDA. That includes stream banks and trees. And it's a bad idea to use a rope swing attached to a tree limb or elsewhere. There may be a limb lurking under the water that can impale an unwary diver.
Personal flotation devices are a must when anywhere near the water, just in case, Fite said. If you hated the bulky, orange life jackets of your childhood, better options are available now.
"Life jacket manufacturers have developed all kinds of life jackets that come in all kinds of designs that are safe, comfortable, and easy to wear," he said. "Some are specifically designed for women."
Whatever device you choose, make sure it has the Coast Guard-approved seal.
Summer brings novice floaters to the scenic rivers each year. New floaters should be paired with experienced ones.
If you're uncertain about your canoe skills, rent a raft. Inform outfitters of any novice floaters on the trip.
The most important thing for any floater, new or old, is to be aware of the condition of the river, Fite said.
"If it's brown, that's an indicator the water's up," he said. "Don't float when river levels are higher than normal or at flood stage."
Canoes or rafts allow floaters to take extra gear they might need. Bring along sunglasses, a good-sized hat, a long sleeved shirt and pants. Secure items like your car keys and wallets on shore before you leave. Have a pair of river shoes for all the floaters, including children in the party. Although glass is forbidden on the river, you never know when someone might step on a piece of broken glass. Styrofoam containers also aren't allowed.
It's also a good idea to take food, and plenty of bottled water or other soft drinks in plastic bottles or cans. While beer is allowed, stronger distilled beverages are forbidden.
The GRDA Scenic Rivers Office on Oklahoma 10 is open seven days a week and can be contacted there for more questions or if problems arise.
