GRDA offering free boater safety courses

LANGLEY - With the busy boating season fast approaching, many lake enthusiasts are already planning their outings on the waters of Grand and Hudson lakes. However, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reminding boaters, especially young boaters, of the need to take a boater safety education course.
In fact, it is the law. In 2007, the "Kyle Williams Safe Boating Act" took effect in Oklahoma. Named after a 12-year-old who died in a personal watercraft accident on Lake Eufaula, the act prohibits children between the ages of 12 and 16 years of age; without a valid driver's license, from operating any vessel powered by a motor of more than 10 horsepower, or sailing vessel 16 feet or longer, without first completing a state-approved boater safety course.
To help boaters comply with the law, the GRDA Police Department will be offering these boater safety courses, for free, on Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, June 19 (8AM to 5PM). Both courses will be held at the GRDA Ecosystems and Education Center in Langley.
Courses are designed to help new and returning boaters feel confident in their skills and learn about boating safety and boating regulations that can help to keep them safe on the water. The courses are taught by GRDA Police officers who also provide information about operating vessels on Grand and Hudson Lakes. Even experienced boaters can gain new knowledge about operating a vessel and many insurance companies even offer reduced rates for those who attend a boater safety course.
However, class sizes are limited, so sign up soon. You can register online in advance at https://grda.regfox.com/2021-kyle-williams-boating-safety-class. For more information, contact Officer/Instructor Jason Littlefield at (918) 981 8438 or email Jason.littlefield@grda.com.
GRDA is Oklahoma's largest public power utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an "Oklahoma agency of excellence" by focusing on the 5 E's: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.
