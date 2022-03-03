The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is working a drowning scene on Grand Lake the evening of Thursday, March 3.
According to GRDA Police, a male was backing a truck with a trailer down the boat ramp at Twin Bridges State Park earlier this evening on the north end of the lake, when both the truck and trailer went into the water and sank about 20 yards from the end of the ramp. The driver did not exit the vehicle.
Officers are on the scene, searching the water near the ramp. No other details are available at this time.
