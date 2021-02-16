The body of a 53-year old male, who fell through the ice on Grand Lake, was recovered by the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department on Monday evening, Feb. 15.
At approximately 9:12 p.m. on Feb. 15, GRDA was contacted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and advised of the individual who had fallen through the ice near Port Duncan on Grand Lake’s Monkey Island. After Delaware County deputies arrived on scene, they located the individual near a dock, in the water.
According to the GRDA Police, the individual appeared to have ventured out on the ice to retrieve a dog, which had also fallen through the ice. Subsequently, the individual also fell through the ice and succumbed to the dangerously cold waters. GRDA Police made recovery of the body at approximately 10 p.m.
GRDA released no other details are available at this time.
