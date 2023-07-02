As water enthusiasts across the region gear up for the July 4 holiday on Grand Lake, Lake Hudson, and the scenic Illinois River, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department wants to help them stay safe during their visit.
Of course, boating and floating, safe, smart, and sober is the best way to promote fun outings on the water. However, there are several other things people can do to make safety a priority while still enjoying their visit.
Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind anytime someone visits the lakes or river:
• Patrons should always wear a life jacket.
• Before hitting the water, people should check the weather conditions, so they do not get caught on the river or the lake in a storm that could have been avoided.
• Before leaving the dock, boaters should know the stability, load capability, and handling of the vessel. Every boat is different. They should also check the water conditions and know where hazards like sandbars and stump beds are located.
• River floaters are reminded to let the commercial float operator know if anyone in the party is a first-time or novice floater. They may be able to pair them with an experienced paddler/floater or float the group in a raft where there is a lesser chance for capsizing.
• Airplane pilots file a flight plan; boaters need a float plan. Boaters should tell someone responsible where the group is going and when they expect to return.
• Patrons should not drink and boat. Most lake accidents are alcohol related.
• People should never dive into the river from bridges, bluffs, stream banks, and trees.
• If a person gets tired while floating, they should take a break on the bank or on a gravel bar to rest.
• No one should ever swim, boat, or float alone, and should stay within sight of companions.
• Boaters should not take anything on a float trip that could be lost in the river. Car keys and other personal effects should be checked with the commercial float operator for safe keeping.
• On Grand Lake, people should be mindful of the special boating rules in place for July 4 on Duck Creek. More information can be found on grda.com.
For immediate assistance on the water, call 911.
For more information about the GRDA Police Department or how an officer can assist the public, contact the department at 918-256-0911. Additionally, they can reach GRDA Scenic Rivers Operations at 918-456-3251. The office is at 15971 OK-10, Tahlequah, OK 74464.
