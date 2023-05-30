After two Grand Lake area accidents resulted in fatalities over the first days of the Memorial Day weekend, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department continues to stress safety.
GRDA Police report that on Friday, May 26 a Missouri man died in an ATV accident that occurred in the off-road area below Pensacola Dam. According to a GRDA report, Eric Petersen, 54, Belton, Missouri, was riding the ATV up a hill when it overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.
On Saturday, May 27, an 87-year-old Kansas man died in the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake after falling into the water while trying to step from a boat onto the dock. GRDA officers responded to the scene and recovered the body shortly before 2 p.m. The individual’s name has not been released.
On Lake Hudson, a single-boat collision on the lake’s north end on Saturday evening resulted in two females being transported to the hospital. The investigation into that incident is ongoing.
GRDA officers also continue to investigate a boat explosion that occurred near the Check-in Bay area of Grand Lake on Saturday evening at approximately 8 p.m. Five people, including a 5-year-old, were transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa. That investigation is also ongoing.
Due to these incidents and the increased activity over the holiday weekend, the GRDA Police continue to stress boating safe, smart, and sober. All visitors to the water are encouraged to wear their life jacket while boating, and use common sense on the water, while watching out for other boaters. In the off-road area, GRDA also continues to stress safety, including always wearing a helmet.
If there is an emergency on the water, call 911. The GRDA Police non-emergency number is 918-256 0911.
