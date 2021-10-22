The Grand River Dam Authority has received a national commendation from the American Public Power Association for providing mutual aid electric power restoration efforts to the Lafayette – Louisiana – Utilities System as well as the Terrebonne Parish Utilities Department.
In late August, GRDA sent 20 employees to assist these public power utilities in Louisiana, which suffered widespread outages because of Hurricane Ida.
For approximately three weeks, GRDA powerline maintenance, vegetation management, mechanics and law enforcement personnel worked to help local utility crews repair the electric distribution systems that had been damaged by the hurricane.
“We are very fortunate to have the resources and expertise to provide mutual aid to our public power neighbors in their time of need,” said GRDA President/CEO Dan Sullivan. “Mutual aid is foundational to public power, and we know that if the roles were reversed, these neighbors would provide the same kind of aid to GRDA.”
GRDA participates in the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages.
Images of Grand River Dam Authority crews working to help restore the electric system near Houma, Louisiana, in early September, following damage caused by Hurricane Ida. GRDA was received commended for its mutual aid efforts by the American Public Power Association (APPA).
