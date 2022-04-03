The Grand River Dam Authority has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. GRDA joins 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation. It was also awarded the designation in 2019.
“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” said Aaron Haderle, chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority in Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”
For GRDA, the continued RP3 designation serves to reinforce the organization’s commitment to its mission.
“Operating as efficiently and safely as possible, while also providing reliable electricity at the lowest possible cost is at the center of the GRDA mission,” said Dan Sullivan, GRDA president and CEO. “This RP3 designation reflects the dedication, effort and expertise of our employees and we are proud to be among the public power utilities recognized by APPA.”
