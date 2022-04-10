GRDA recognized for exceptional electric reliability, 3rd straight year

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&