VINITA – For the second straight year, and the third time in four years, the Grand River Dam Authority has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability.
The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
GRDA received the recognition primarily for its reliability record among its distribution customers in the MidAmerica Industrial Park. Based on EIA data, GRDA ranks in the top quartile (25 percent) of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index.
GRDA also received this recognition in 2018 and 2020. In April 2019, APPA also designated GRDA as a platinum level Reliable Public Power Provider utility.
“Public power utilities have proven their commitment to serving their community by continuing to lead the nation in reliability,” said APPA’s Vice President of Technical and Operations Services Alex Hofmann. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the time, compared to other types of utilities.
“This recognition is a reflection of the effort all of Team GRDA puts into maintaining reliability,” said GRDA President/Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan. “Public power sets the standard for reliability across the country and GRDA strives everyday to meet that standard for our customers.”
GRDA is Oklahoma’s largest public power utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an “Oklahoma agency of excellence” by focusing on the five E’s: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.