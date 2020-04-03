LANGLEY – For the second time in three years, the Grand River Dam Authority has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability.
The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) for all types of electric utilities.
“Community-owned public power utilities have an excellent record when it comes to reliability,” said the Association’s Senior Director of Energy and Environmental Services Alex Hofmann. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the time, compared to other types of utilities.
“GRDA is proud to receive this recognition from APPA. It reflects well on the efforts of our team to maintain reliability. It also reflects on the commitment GRDA has made to our customers and the standard that public power sets across the country,” said GRDA Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan. “The reliable delivery of electricity is always a top GRDA priority.”
GRDA received the recognition primarily for its reliability record among its distribution customers in the MidAmerica Industrial Park. Based on EIA data, GRDA ranks in the top quartile (25 percent) of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index. GRDA also received this recognition in 2018. In April 2019, APPA also designated GRDA as a platinum level Reliable Public Power Provider utility.
GRDA is Oklahoma’s state-owned electric utility, funded by revenues from electric and water sales. GRDA strives to be an “Oklahoma agency of excellence” by focusing on the 5E’s: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.
