For the 21st year in a row, the Grand River Dam Authority is being recognized for excellence in financial reporting.
On March 25, GRDA learned it would again receive the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” from the Government Finance Officers Association. GRDA is receiving the certificate for its 2020 comprehensive annual financial report. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
“This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to meet the highest standards of financial reporting, as well as the caliber of the Authority’s Finance team.” said GRDA Chief Financial Officer Lorie Gudde. “We are very pleased to receive this certificate from the GFOA and will continue to provide the best financial information possible to our customers and stakeholders.”
The 2020 GRDA CAFR, “A Grand Vision,” can be viewed online at grda.com.
GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.