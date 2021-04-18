A new smartphone app, designed to place resources of the Grand River Dam Authority's Guard the Grand Watershed Conservation Program at users' fingertips, is available.
The free app is designed to educate and inform residents in the Grand Lake watershed about the roles they can all play to help improve water quality. Videos of workshops, a calendar of program and Adopt-the-Shoreline events, program FAQs and other educational resources can be found.
While developed for the Guard the Grand program, the app includes information that any user may find helpful, including lake levels, boating regulations and information on other programs. It contains a push notification feature that allows GRDA to send out notifications about events or other information.
To download the app, search "Guard the Grand" on Google Play or the Apple Store. For more information about the Guard the Grand program, contact Program Administrator Jeri Fleming at guardthegrand@grda.com or 405-334-6343.
