GRDA removing nesting area buffer zone below Pensacola

As one of the Grand Lake area's newest eagles is ready to take flight, the area around its former nest will again be open to the public.
On June 1, the Grand River Dam Authority will reopen the buffer zone around the eagle's nest, located in the popular off-roading area below the Pensacola Dam spillway. Approximately 50 acres had been closed since January, after the discovery of the new eagle's nest and in accordance with guidelines established by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service. However, in recent weeks, the GRDA Ecosystems Management Department has observed the young eagle, "Aeric," taking short flights to and from the nest. As he continues to spread his wings, the buffer zone is no longer required.
"The public's cooperation in obeying the buffer zone and not disturbing the nest area played an important role in this young eagle's development and we really appreciate that," said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. "It's great to see him reaching the point where he can take flight."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.