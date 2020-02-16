Grand River Dam Authority's annual Rush For Brush workshops will be held on Saturday March 14, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove, and on Saturday, May 9, in the lower parking lot at the GRDA Ecosystems & Education Center in Langley. Both events will start at 9 a.m.
Both events will be an opportunity for volunteers to build artificial fish habitats for placement in the lakes, at the location of their choice.
GRDA initiated the Rush for Brush program more than a decade ago and it has grown in popularity and participation each year since. The program is also the recipient of both state and national awards.
While GRDA provides the materials for the "spider block" habitats, volunteers provide much of the manpower. The habitats protect fry and fingerlings and will stay in place longer than a natural brush pile, because they are weighted with concrete blocks or bricks.
GRDA anticipates large turnouts for the workshops and is asking participants to register to insure the enough materials are available.
To reserve a spot, contact GRDA's Jacklyn Jaggars at 918-256 0723 or via email at jjaggars@grda.com.
GRDA is Oklahoma's state-owned electric utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an "Oklahoma agency of excellence" by focusing on the 5 E's: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.
