The Grand River Dam Authority is bringing back a unique summer workshop for area teachers and environmental educators in mid-July.
Called “Riverology 201” the workshop will bring together a diverse group of water quality, water management, and conservation and education professionals for three full days of information sharing and hands-on learning. It will take place July 11-13 at the GRDA Ecosystems and Education Center in Langley. Early bird registration is $75 and ends May 31. After that, participants — limited to the first 20 — will still have until June 15 to register at a cost of $100.
Building on the past “Riverology 101” workshops, this new version will provide an enhanced educational experience for those who may have participated before.
With both the Grand River System and the Scenic Illinois River under its control, GRDA is committed to being a good steward of these important Oklahoma natural resources. That means caring not only for the waters, but also working to help enhance the quality of life for all those who utilize these resources. Helping to educate others about these waters, through events like this workshop, is one of the ways GRDA works towards its stewardship goals.
The workshop is designed for teachers and environmental educators who will participate in hands-on learning experiences — some of the activities are outside, some on the water — that can be used in the classroom. Participants will learn about point and non-point source pollution, erosion, stream and lake ecology, and programs the sponsoring organizations can bring to schools or education events.
The registration fee includes lodging, meals, a float trip on the Illinois River, a T-shirt, Grand Lake watershed specific curriculum, and other educational materials. Certificates for 24 hours of professional development will be provided at the end of the workshop.
GRDA is co-sponsoring the event along with the Blue Thumb Program, OSU Cooperative Extension Services 4-H, and Ag in the Classroom.
For more information or questions on how to register, contact GRDA’s Jacklyn Jaggars at Smittle jacklyn.smittle@grda.com or 918-981-8473.
