GRDA schedules April 2 Rush for Brush workshop in Grove

The Grand River Dam Authority Ecosystems and Watershed Management Department is announcing that its next Rush for Brush workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove, beginning at 9 a.m.
Due to limited materials and supply chain issues, participation is limited to 40 people at this workshop. Registration is now open. To register, email jacklyn.jaggars@grda.com. Confirmation emails will be sent to registrants. Call 918-981-8473 if a confirmation email is not sent.
Since it first began in 2007, GRDA’s Rush for Brush program has grown in popularity and participation each year. Thousands of artificial fish habitats have been placed in Grand and Hudson lakes due to the efforts of program volunteers. The habitats protect fry and fingerlings and will stay in place longer than a natural brush pile, because they are weighted with concrete blocks or bricks.
The program’s past successes led to it being named the 2018 recipient of the National Hydropower Association “Outstanding Stewards of America’s Waters” award and the 2017 recipient of the “State Government Program” award from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.