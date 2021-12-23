Area officials and recreationalists are encouraged that a solution regarding public access points on the Illinois River is in the works.
A proposal came after the Grand River Dam Authority, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, commercial float operators and city representatives held another meeting this week to discuss how the access areas will be used in the future.
Last week, float operators were sent a letter informing them an agreement between GRDA and ODWC that allowed the businesses to use six access points had expired. They were told they have until the end of the month to make changes to 2022 commercial permit applications, and until April 1 to find alternative accommodations for putting people on the river.
Officials for both the GRDA and ODWC have said they have no interest in stopping commercial floating, and it appears the businesses will have time to work out a deal wherein both they and the public will be able to use the areas.
"There was some initial confusion over the existing and new agreement. There is, in fact, an agreement in place that will extend our agreement until February of 2025. We're encouraged that this will give us an opportunity to work out a solution that has everyone's best interest in mind, ultimately focusing on public safety and public access to all areas in question," the GRDA said in a statement to the Daily Press Thursday.
Concerns were quickly raised after the notice that Watts, Round Hollow, Stunkard, Peavine Hollow, No Head Hollow and Echota Public Access areas would be closed to commercial activity. After all, the river brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, making up for a large portion of the local economy.
"It's big with regard to economic development and bringing money into the city and to the county," said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. "We want to make sure we keep these businesses afloat - that they're successful and people continue to come to Tahlequah and the surrounding area to float, have fun with their families, go to our motels and our restaurants, and allow that to continue to grow."
The ODWC owns the access areas in question, while the GRDA has provided maintenance since it took control of the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission in 2016. According to laws and regulations, the ODWC is prohibited from spending resources on commercial purposes, which is why the agreement was in place with the GRDA to allow float operations access. The wildlife department wants to create more room for the public to use the areas for fishing, so the parties involved are trying to find a balance between providing access to anglers and to the floaters.
"The issue is the amount of commercial activity going on is restricting opportunities for anglers," said Micah Holmes, of the ODWC. "Right now, nothing is set in stone that I'm aware of, other than we're going to keep having these discussions."
It's unclear what will need to be done to find that balance between commercial and public access. State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, who attended Tuesday's meeting, said there was discussion over how long float operators will be able to stockpile equipment on the gravel bars of the access areas, mentioning it would likely be less than eight hours at a time. And he said the GRDA, ODWC, and businesses will likely get together to designate which areas will be used for commercial purposes and which by the public.
"Some of the operators are already looking at trying to purchase additional land or make agreements with some of the landowners up and down the river to be able to launch and retrieve their canoes," Culver said. "It was a very productive meeting. It's something that with a little tweaking, I think everybody is going to be very happy."
The Daily Press asked readers during a Facebook Saturday Forum last weekend for their thoughts on the river access points.
"I feel for the float operators, but public access should be just that, not commercial access," Michael Cummings wrote.
Some readers agreed with float operators, who have argued that they, too, help maintain and rebuild the access areas after flooding events.
"GRDA hasn't maintained them since they took over the river from the OSRC," Matt Sanders said. "There are several smaller access and day use areas that are not used by the float operators also open to the public. Most people do not want to use them because access to the river isn't as easy, because nobody has maintained the paths or the beaches that used to be there."
Lindsey Neal asked why float operators should get a free area to drop off their customers, if they don't allow non-customers to use their river areas.
"I think that the public being able to use these points with their families will be wonderful," Neal wrote. "We like going there and setting up with the family, but when companies take half the area for floating, there isn't much room left on the river."
A few readers considered the financial repercussions of float operators not being able to put customers on the river.
"There needs to be some common sense approach to utilizing access points," Stephen Richard said. "The operators are a vital source of tourist dollars for the town and county."
What you said
In an online poll, the Daily Press asked readers if they approve of the GRDA's and ODWC's plan to close public access areas to commercial use. Of the respondents, 39.8 percent said they "absolutely disapprove"; 33 percent answered, "absolutely approve"; 17.5 percent chose "somewhat approve"; 4.9 percent said they "somewhat disapprove"; and 4.9 percent were undecided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.