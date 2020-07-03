"Heroes work here." That is the message the Grand River Dam Authority and Tahlequah are sharing to recognize the essential employees who have continued to meet critical needs in their hometowns throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critical needs for any community include electricity, water and sewer as well as other municipal services. GRDA has been the wholesale electricity supplier for Tahlequah since 1947.
"Each time we turn on a water tap or flip a light switch, we automatically expect it to work," said GRDA Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan. "In recent months we've learned that these simple resources we take for granted are vital to everyday life. The 'heroes work here' initiative is one way we can recognize not only utility workers but all the municipal workers who have kept Oklahoma hometowns functioning."
As part of the initiative, GRDA designed and printed banners for each of its electricity customer communities.. GRDA presented banners to Tahlequah during the TPWA regular meeting on June 19.
These "public power" communities purchase wholesale electricity from GRDA and then resell it to end-users in the community. Revenues from electric sales are then used to maintain electric systems and fund other essential city services like police and fire, parks and streets. Most municipalities in Oklahoma are solely dependent on sales tax revenues to fund their services but those that have a community owned electric utility generate needed revenue to support those communities, especially during the challenges of recent months.
"The banner program allows GRDA to thank these essential municipal employees for taking such good care of their citizen-customers," said Sullivan. "It's also another way for us to say how proud we are to be their public power partner."
GRDA is Oklahoma's largest public power utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an "Oklahoma agency of excellence" by focusing on the 5 E's: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.