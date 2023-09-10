To enhance public safety, the Grand River Dam Authority is announcing it will no longer permit public access to the rocks creating the low water dam, across the Grand River, below Robert S. Kerr Dam.
GRDA recently installed new signage and markings on the riprap to designate the prohibited areas.
The low water dam has been a popular fishing destination for many years. However, anglers becoming stranded on the rocks during upstream water releases from Kerr Dam has been a frequent occurrence. Either they do not pay attention to the sirens or rising water levels, or they simply wait too long to exit the rocks.
“In recent years, there have been several rescues or even recovery efforts take place at this location,” GRDA Corporate Spokesman Justin Alberty said. “We want those type of incidents to come to an end, and we want to help ensure the safety of all visitors, as well as the safety of our officers.”
While access to the rocks is now prohibited, shoreline access remains in place. All current signs and warnings already at the location will still be applicable.
Additionally, the public is reminded of the following safety measures in place around all GRDA hydroelectric facilities. They are intended to notify visitors when floodgates are open, generators are operating, or water is rising swiftly.
Signs are posted at GRDA hydroelectric facilities – Pensacola Dam, Robert S. Kerr Dam, and the Salina Pumped Storage Project – to warn of extreme danger in floodgate areas. Patrons should be aware of other signs near GRDA facilities that notify others of no trespassing areas, no diving areas, or unstable footing. Use common sense in these areas and stay well clear of the discharge.
Red buoys and cabling above and below spillway gates and the hydroelectric powerhouse restrict access to dangerous areas associated with power generation or floodgate releases.
At hydroelectric facilities, flashing lights are activated when floodgates are opened, or generation is taking place.
Sirens are at various locations around the hydroelectric facilities and are utilized prior to the operation of hydroelectric generators and/or floodgates.
Fencing is in place to identify borders and to restrict access to certain areas near the hydroelectric facilities.
People remember it is illegal to enter floodwater discharge or water discharged through hydroelectric generation below a dam.
GRDA encourages all visitors to the water to heed these safety measures, in place to help enhance safety. If an emergency takes place, call 9ll. The GRDA Police Department non-emergency number is 918-256 0911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.