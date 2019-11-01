GRDA touting energy careers, future workforce

VINITA - The Grand River Dam Authority joined Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and other utilities across the state in recognizing Oct. 28-Nov. 1 as "Careers in Energy Week." Stitt signed the official proclamation on Oct. 22.
"We are happy to join with the governor and others across Oklahoma in recognizing the importance of energy-related careers," said GRDA President/Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan. "It is a great time to show tomorrow's workforce the opportunities that exist in our exciting, thriving industry."
Among other factors driving the proclamation, the governor's resolution noted that "energy-related industries need new workers to provide a bridge into the future" and to "meet the new challenges of advancing technology and a growing economy." For GRDA, these are also key issues and reason why the authority has elevated its involvement in workforce development initiatives in recent years.
"We understand the importance of not only showcasing GRDA careers for a future employees but also the importance of helping shape the education and training that both current and future employees need to continue to produce abundant, reliable and efficient power in the coming years," said GRDA Chief Human Resources Officer Laura Hunter.
Earlier this year, the MidAmerica Industrial Park recognized GRDA as a "Champion in Workforce Development" for its efforts in promoting energy careers, education and training. It was the second time in the last three years GRDA has received that honor.
The Authority continues to work with MidAmerica, as well other partners such as Oklahoma Career Tech and Rogers State University, to support and develop training for tomorrow's energy workforce.
"We agree with the governor that energy-related industries provide countless benefits to Oklahoma, and we want to help sustain that success not only for our customers but for future generations of Oklahomans. As our industry incorporates greater amounts of digital technology, it becomes even more important to train the workforce of the future to maintain a reliable and low cost electric system," said Sullivan.
Headquartered in Vinita, GRDA is Oklahoma's state-owned electric utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an "Oklahoma agency of excellence" by focusing on the 5 E's: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.
