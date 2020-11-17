Tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., accounting for about 30% of all cancer deaths. Fewer people are smoking these days, and smoking rates have dropped in the U.S. during the past several decades, but there are still an estimated 34.2 million people in the U.S. who smoke.
For this year's 45th Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 19, the American Cancer Society reminds people who smoke to use this as a day to make a plan to commit to a tobacco- and smoke-free life year-round, especially people who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
"The American Cancer Society has been at the forefront of the tobacco cessation movement," said Lesa Foster, executive director for the ACS of Oklahoma. "While tobacco companies continue marketing to our children, ACS is working to educate all Oklahomans about the dangers of tobacco use. Vaping is the current marketing ploy, but the bottom line is that nicotine is addictive and dangerous, no matter what form in which it's delivered. That's why our Great American Smokeout is one of our key tools for reaching Oklahomans and educating them about the dangers of tobacco use."
Based on what is known at this time, people who smoke might be at increased risk for complications from COVID-19.
The ACS has hosted the Great American Smokeout since 1976 as a public awareness event to encourage people to quit smoking. It is held annually on the third Thursday of November.
Smoking rates in the U.S. have declined from 42% in 1965 to 13.7% in 2018, but the gains are inconsistent, and some groups continue to smoke and smoke more heavily than others. Each year, more than 55% of the 34 million people who smoke in the U.S. try to quit. However, only about 1.2 million (7.4%) who try to quit succeed each year, in part because of lack of access to cessation resources and support. While quitting smoking can be difficult, people can increase their chances of success if they have a plan including nicotine replacement therapy or other FDA-approved medications and counseling.
ACS provides support to help people who smoke quit smoking for good. For more information, to connect to a free telephone quitline, or to access resources to help make a plan to quit, phone 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.