OKLAHOMA CITY — Smokers across Oklahoma are encouraged to quit tobacco for a day, or a lifetime, during the Great American Smokeout on Nov. 17.
Since the 1970s, the event has offered a new beginning to many tobacco users, and this year it includes a limited-time offer providing added incentive to Oklahomans thinking about quitting tobacco.
Oklahomans who sign up for the Helpline's All Access plan get eight weeks of free patches, gum, or lozenges, plus five quit coach calls if they register by Nov. 30.
“Tobacco users need critical support on their journey to quit, and the Great American Smokeout offers an opportunity to build a better, healthier life,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Quitting can be hard, but support and a thoughtful quit plan increase the chances of success. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides free resources and support to all Oklahomans who want to quit tobacco and take control of their health.”
The helpline encourages Oklahomans to start small and finish big during the Great American Smokeout by acknowledging successes and tackling tobacco cravings head-on. The helpline offers tips for beating cravings and getting ahead of stressors at OKhelpline.com.
In addition to tips and resources online, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides free services, including text and email support and free patches, gum, or lozenges. Additionally, Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to assist in creating a customized quit plan.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution to quitting tobacco. However, the helpline’s evaluation results show that those who work with a Quit Coach and use the full range of services available have the best chance of quitting.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW or 1-800-784-8669, or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Connect with the helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.