Smokers across Oklahoma and in Cherokee County are encouraged to make a plan to quit tobacco for just 24 hours – or a lifetime – during the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Since 1970, the annual American Cancer Society event has raised awareness across the U.S. about tobacco cessation and encouraged tobacco users to start their quit journey.
Cherokee County area residents can reach out to Lora Buechele of the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County to learn how to make the most of the Great American Smokeout locally. The “Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program” on Facebook will be posting tips to start residents' tobacco cessation journey through Nov. 18.
Buechele also encourages locals to visit the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline website at www.okhelpline.com. Tens of thousands of Oklahomans began their quit journey during the Great American Smokeout by contacting the Helpline for its free services and tools.
One Oklahoma couple that contacted the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline decided to quit together to provide a healthy space for their growing family. Candace and Chase Hammontree had smoked for over 12 years and each had experienced several unsuccessful attempts at quitting. After reaching out to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, this couple felt empowered and were better equipped with tools to quit tobacco permanently.
“I want to be there for my wife and for my daughter. If we’re going to be a family and have children and have a happy, healthy life, we have to do this,” said Chase.
Everyone has a unique way of quitting, and many tobacco users have tried several ways to quit, often more than once. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline helps tobacco users customize their own quit plan and provides help with free services including text and email support and free patches, gum or lozenges. Additionally, quit coaches are available 24/7 to track progress in a customized quit plan.
Candace Hammontree appreciated the quit coaches for being encouraging and understanding her struggles.
“The quit coaches are absolutely sympathetic and not judgmental. They understand you’re in a moment of struggle, and they help you through it. That’s exactly what they’re there for,” Candace said.
Smokers across Oklahoma and in Cherokee County should make a plan to quit tobacco for just 24 hours – or a lifetime – during the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Since 1970, the annual American Cancer Society event has raised awareness across the U.S. about tobacco cessation and encouraged tobacco users to start their quit journey.
To contact a local TSET Healthy Living Program, contact Buechele at lora.buechele.cchsc@gmail.com. Call 1-800-QUIT NOW – 1-800-784-8669 – or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Connect with the helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.