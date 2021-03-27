During this week's installment of Great Decisions hosted by the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, discussion was held over the increasing melting and politicization of the Arctic.
As ice in the Arctic continues to melt, countries of the world have been met with a dilemma on what is more important: Stopping the environmental collapse of that ice, or using the melting for profit.
Adrienne Williams, reference associate at the Muskogee Public Library, hosted the meeting. She presented a few videos and clips about the topic.
"One of the big questions is, why is everyone interested in the Arctic again?" said Williams. "A lot of melting is happening, and as it melts, it is opening up new waterways and trade routes. A lot of these trade routes are much quicker than previous ones. For example, China estimates they can save $120 billion by utilizing the northeast passage."
There are more reasons than just that for controversy centered on the melting ice. Williams said more things are being constantly discovered. Most of this ice has been untouched throughout history, and many resources are becoming available as the ice melts.
"Probably the biggest reason we hear about most often are natural resources. Things that were previously hidden in the ice are suddenly available again as the ice melts. So all of the oil, natural gas, and metals can be reached," said Williams.
There are also security issues. Attacks from other countries can be more effective and hard to detect with travel through the Arctic. Ultimately, the superpowers of the world are going to need to find a solution to these problems.
Great Decisions participants discussed the topics at hand and shared their feelings on the matter. Jessica Conely, Muskogee Public Library branch manager, was one of the first to chime in. She said she had never really considered weighing economic gain to environmental loss before reading up on this topic.
"Whenever I was reading about it, I was struck by this. I had never really considered there being an economical benefit to the failing of the ecosystem. It's very hard to motivate people with anything other than money, so when the ice melts and opens up new trade routes, then that's a hard sale to try to convince the world that the environment is more important," said Conely.
What's next
Great Decisions will continue with a discussion over China's involvement in Africa on April 1 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To sign up and for more information, visit the Eastern Oklahoma Library System's website, eols.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.