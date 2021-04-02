Great Decisions presenter takes detailed look at China’s history

The Eastern Oklahoma Library System held its weekly Great Decisions meeting April 1 as a part of the Foreign Policy Association program. This week, the topic of discussion was China, its history, and its involvement in Africa. Dr. Xiaobing Li from the University of Central Oklahoma acted as the presenter.
Initially, Li discussed China’s early days, its many languages, and its different successes and failures that led to it becoming the powerhouse that it is today. Along with this, he discussed Marco Polo, the Silk Road, Mongolia, and other topics.
When Li got to a more modern time, he began discussing communism and how World War II resulted in its growth around Europe and Asia.
“The communist movement enjoyed development during World War II,” said Li. “After the war, many Europeans changed governments. Before the war, there was only one country in Europe with a communist government, the Soviet Union. After the war, there were 12 communist states in East Europe.”
He also said a similar rise took place in Asia, in places such as Vietnam, and China. Li discussed many beneficial and negative aspects of the Communist Party.
After further discussion, Li turned to how China initially got involved in Africa. He said that after many investments and trades with other countries ended, Africa was available for them.
“In 1970, China began investment in Africa by building a railroad through the country to open up inland African trade,” said Li. “That’s the first major railroad construction by the Chinese government.”
After this and a change of power in China, that country began to open up its trading opportunities to the west, including the United States. This was the first opportunity China had to join the American international system of trade.
After the completion of the Great Decisions lecture, there were questions and comments from the audience, but a similar theme was that everyone was impressed with Li’s knowledge and delivery of the topic.
“This was amazing; thank you,” said Adrienne Williams, reference associate at the Muskogee Public Library to Li. “I’ve got so many notes, and I’ve written all over my articles and my worksheets.”
What's next
Great Decisions will meet again on Thursday, April 8, via Zoom. Dr. Brian Jackson will discuss "The Two Koreas." Learn more and register at www.eols.org.
