Great Decisions program focuses on the two Koreas

On April 8, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System continued their Great Decisions virtual program, which addresses topics on world affairs. The library system invited Northeastern State University Professor of Economics Brian Jackson to respond to an article that was written by one of the authors of the 2021 Great Decisions Briefing Book.
“The Two Koreas,” a chapter by Scott A. Snyder, was responded to by Jackson's presentation, “The Two Koreas: A Cold Peace in a Cold Place.”
In his article, Snyder observes that South Korea has emerged as an economic powerhouse; that they have overwhelmingly succeeded in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and that the K-pop music movement has served as an example of their economic success. Contrastingly, he believes that the U.S.-South Korean alliance threatens to derail South Korea’s aspirations for autonomy.
“South Korea introduced drive-thru testing, a technique quickly adopted around the world that made testing widely available and reduced contamination risks that would accompany patients into doctor’s offices and hospital waiting rooms,” Snyder wrote.
According to the author, South Korea also benefited from the fact that the habit of mask-wearing to prevent diseases was already a part of their culture.
“Thanks to its mobilization of public-private corporation, technology-driven approach, effective treatment practices, culture of mask-wearing, and the relatively high compliance of the South Korean public with government instructions, South Korea avoided a China-style lockdown in its initial response,” he argued.
Contrastingly, Snyder explained that North Korea’s response remains shrouded in secrecy, due to the dissemination of misinformation.
In response, Brian Jackson gave a history of the Korean peninsula in order to explain their current economic states.
“Since 1945, we know that the peninsula has been divided politically at the 38th parallel. North of that you have the Communist Republic, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPR), heavily influenced by the Soviet Union and China. Then South Korea, the ROK [Republic of Korea], that’s been aligned with the United States. We have 50,000 troops there, and we have strong economic ties to the ROK,” said Jackson.
The word “Korea” derives from the Kingdom of Goryeo, which unified the peninsula in 1392. This was during what he called the Golden Age of Buddhism. Goryeo faced multiple incursions by nomadic tribes from the North, followed by the Mongol invasion. They were influenced by the Mongol Empire and the Yuan Dynasty of China.
“Korea was ruled by Japan from 1910 until the end of WWII in 1945. At that time, it was partitioned along the 38th parallel with North Korea under Soviet occupation and South Korea under U.S. occupation,” said Jackson.
He explained that with Soviet backing, North Korea invaded South Korea, which triggered the Korean War (1950-53), but there was a stalemate near the 38th parallel in 1953 without a formalized peace treaty.
“Tensions between the two Koreas have remained since. Both governments claim to be the sole legitimate government of the region. The two governments are still officially at war,” said Jackson.
In 2018, North Korea and South Korea leaders signed the Panmunjom Declaration that announced that they will work to end the conflict.
Check it out
Great Decisions is a program developed by the Foreign Policy Association. The series will continue virtually on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m., with Dr. Aaron M. Wendelboe presenting on The World Health Organization and COVID-19. Visit www.eols.org to register.
