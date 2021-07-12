GREAT FOR GRILLING: From beef to bananas, pitmasters getting in the seasonal groove

July is National Grilling Month – a time for people to roll out their grills, throw on their aprons, and grab the tongs.
Grilling in the backyard remains a popular American pastime, and even in the dog days of summer, locals can smell charcoal, wood grills, and flat tops throughout Tahlequah neighborhoods. Over the years, pitmasters have perfected cooking outdoors, and essentially anything that can be cooked in the kitchen can be prepared in the yard.
Teddye Snell, known around the community for her savory dishes, said her favorite thing to grill is a beef tri-tip with a medley of vegetables. It’s a tough piece of meat, she said, so it’s important to let it marinate a couple of days.
“You do a hard, fast sear and then move it off the direct heat and let it go,” Snell said. “I use the old poke method, where if it feels like the side of your cheek, it’s ready. I like mid-rare, and really, tri-tip is best mid-rare to rare.”
Most people likely associate grilling with burgers and hotdogs, but a myriad of foods can be thrown on the fire. Those who can have a hard time getting down their vegetables might want to try grilling them, as chefs have found it’s a good way to infuse flavor into pretty much any produce.
“Lettuce grills really nicely, believe it or not,” Snell said. “You just cut a romaine heart in half, put a little oil and salt and pepper on it, place it on the grill for just a few minutes and get a little char on it. I serve it with grilled nectarines and goat cheese, and a tamarind vinaigrette.”
Chefs looking to take their cooking outdoors can find a verity of grills at Tahlequah Lumber. The Big Green Egg allows for long-term smoking. The entirely ceramic grill works as an insulator, allowing chefs to cook low and slow.
Tahlequah Lumber Manager Christian Cruz swears by his Traeger grill that continuously feeds wood pellets into the fire pot.
“I had never cooked brisket before, but a guy told me it was as good as his grandfather’s that he’s been cooking his whole life. I was blown away by it,” he said. “A lot of people do a lot of different stuff on this. The temperature is consistent enough that you could bake on it, so people also do breads and pizzas.”
All the rage these days is the flat-top griddle. As people have been spending more time outdoors over the past year, they’ve found it to be a versatile tool for grilling. At Tahlequah Lumber, they’ve been getting lots of calls for the Pit Boss griddle. Cruz said they’re good for cooking large meals.
“People have kind of been going crazy about these,” he said. “With something like this, you can dump out a full thing of burgers and hot dogs. The heat on these are pretty consistent, too, so you can set your pans and pots on that directly.”
Whether to go with charcoal or propane is a personal decision, as each has its pros and cons. A gas grill makes it easy to control the temperature and cook delicate foods, but can take longer to set up and can be difficult to travel with. Meanwhile, charcoal grills can reach higher temperatures and provide a smoky flavor, but can take longer to heat up, and the cleaning can require a little more elbow grease.
Snell would never be caught using propane when cooking.
“It’s not the same,” she said. “If I don’t smell like Kingsford when I come in the house in the evening, I don’t feel like my job is done.”
Before people light their grills up, they’ll want to take some time to properly prepare them. According to the Oklahoma State Cooperative Extension Service, old coals and soil should be taken out of the bottom of the grill. Chefs can line the bottom of the grill with a heavy-duty aluminum foil, shiny side up, and then add about 30 charcoal briquettes per pound of meat.
The briquettes should be placed in a mound in the center of the grill, and should be allowed to burn for several minutes until they turn mostly gray and glow orange. Then the hot coals should be spread across the bottom of the grill, about 2 inches beyond where the food will cook. The briquettes should be lit about 20 to 40 minutes before cooking.
Getting the right temperature of meat is important for avoiding food illness. Beef, lamb, and veal steak and roasts – for a medium rare – should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, 160 degrees for medium. Ground beef, pork, pork chops, and ribs should reach 160 degrees; ground turkey and ground chicken, 165 degrees; chicken and turkey breasts, 170 degrees; and whole chicken and turkeys, 180 degrees.
Some unusual foods to be cooked on the grill might include apples or banana boats. According to an OSU Extension recipe, cooks can peel, pare and slice three apples. They can then mix melted margarine, lemon juice, ground cinnamon, and brown sugar. The recipe calls to put the sliced apples in heavy-duty aluminum foil, topped with the mixture and sealed in the foil. It can then be placed on the grill on low to medium heat for about 20 to 30 minutes.
The grilled banana boats calls for four medium, unpeeled bananas; a fourth-cup of chocolate chips; a fourth-cup of butterscotch, or peanut butter chips; and a half cup of miniature marshmallows. The chef should cut along the inside curve of each banana, press the ends of the banana peel to open them, and then fill each banana with the remaining ingredients. Each banana should be wrapped in tin foil, placed over heat, and cooked for about five minutes until the bananas are heated through and the chips and marshmallows are melted.
