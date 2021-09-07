Great grains make a difference in diets

Grains are an important part of a person's diet, but not all grains are equal.
It's for this reason that the Oldways Whole Grains Council celebrates Whole Grains Month in September.
Common whole grains include wheat, corn, rice, oats, rye, and barley. Lesser-known whole grains include sorghum, spelt, quinoa, amaranth, buckwheat, bulgar, farro, millet, teff, and wild rice.
A whole grain is a food that contains naturally-occurring nutrients of the entire grain seed in its original proportions. Most bread found in grocery stores use enriched flours, which are more processed and contain less nutrients.
Heather Winn, a family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extensive Service in Cherokee County, says that when purchasing food at the grocery store, it is important to read labels and look for words like "whole grain" on the package.
"The first thing on the ingredient list needs to say 'whole grain' oats or wheat or 'whole grain' whatever. A lot of times, brown bread that says wheat is actually enriched, which is not whole grain," said Winn.
Enriched wheat has been processed and lacks fiber. In addition, whole grains contain protein, vitamins, and antioxidants. They also take longer to digest, which leaves the consumer feeling fuller for longer.
Winn recommends looking on packages for a gold and black stamp that says "100 percent whole grain."
Whole grains are found in different grocery stores throughout Cherokee County. Among those are Oasis Food Store, which carries the less-common varieties.
"I really like farro. I like to do Greek bowls. It tastes like a chewy rice, almost, but it's a wheat product," aid Steelle Stevens, Oasis Health Food employee. "Sorghum is a really good whole grain. That one comes from India. Bulgar is another kind of whole grain. Amaranth is another."
Quinoa is a whole grain used in Central and South American cuisine, and it comes in a variety of colors.
"They are super-good and high in protein. They are versatile. You can stuff bell peppers with them, you can make a bed with it, similar to rice. I don't think they're as high in carbs as rice. They have quite a bit of fiber, and that's really awesome," said Stevens.
Some people are intimidated by trying new kinds of whole grains. Stevens recommends buying flour and incorporating it into breads and pancakes.
"This is a buckwheat pancake/waffle mix. It makes it easy to incorporate whole grains into your diet instead of just eating jiffy pancakes that's just flour," said Stevens.
