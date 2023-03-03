'Great things happening' touted at Monthly Mingle

Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce's networking event, Monthly Mingle, brought in newcomers and locals alike on Friday, March 3.
Local business owners and residents flocked to Chicken Express to enjoy a cup of coffee and breakfast while learning about what's happening with the Chamber and to interact with one another.
Ward 2 City Councilor Keith Baker welcomed board members, volunteers, sponsors, and others.
"This keeps on growing and growing and we've got a full house. All we're trying to do is get people involved with each and everybody's businesses, "Baker said. "There's so many different opportunities we have here in Tahlequah that are here now and coming."
Elephant Rock Garden Supply was the presenting sponsor, and owner William Morgan spoke with attendees about his business and its operations.
"One of the things we initiated this last month was Amazon Hub had become a member of the Chamber a few months ago," he said. "That's one thing we've added on to Elephant Rock that we're doing to try and help support the community as well."
He challenged the group to invite someone with whom they can network for April 's Monthly Mingle, which will be held at Elephant Rock Garden Supply.
"[Invite] somebody you know that will be able to benefit from in the community and can give to the community," he said.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, and his wife, Julie, sponsored Friday's event ,and he said there are big things on the horizon for Cherokee County and Tahlequah.
"You all here are the ones that are making that happen, and as it was said earlier, bring friends next time. This group just keeps growing and the good things in a community just don't happen. It's taken people getting involved for years and they've passed the torch to us so it's our responsibility to keep us moving forward, doing the great things that have gone on here for a number of years," Culver said.
Baker promoted the Chamber's upcoming events; for the second year, TACC is hosting an event at the Tahlequah High School on March 23 for seniors to get a "reality check" on life after high school.
Legislative Briefing is slated for March 31 at 7:30 a.m. at Go Ye Village.
The next Women in Business event is Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. at The Legacy at MK Ranch.
Anyone who had never attended a Monthly Mingle was given an opportunity to tell the group who they are and offer more information about their business. Roughly 15 attendees were new to the event.
Baker then delivered two "dad jokes" before door prizes were given out.
What's next
The next Monthly Mingle is April 7, 8 a.m., at Elephant Rock Garden Supply.
