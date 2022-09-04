Though the weather is still quite warm, gardens are beginning to feel the approach of fall.
By the end of this month, it will be time to start harvesting sweet potatoes. Some may already have pumpkins and winter squash to harvest.
Local gardeners say it's probably too late to start a fall crop of turnips, but this is a great time to evaluate the season and plan for the next.
It's also a good time to network with other growers, as the Green Country Seed Savers are processing seeds and often have seeds to spare.
As a tip, members say loofah is an easy, heat-resistant crop. Its flowers are showy and the fruit, when young, is edible. Mature fruit make wonderful organic pot scrubbers and back scratchers.
Green Country Seed Savers will have its next meeting on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
There's no charge to attend. The Green Country Seed Savers meetings are informal and attendees can come and go as they please.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.