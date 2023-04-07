Green Country Seed Savers will meet at St. Basil's Episcopal Church April 16 to discuss and share some seeds or transplants.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. at 814 N. Vinita Ave. Tahlequah, OK, 74464.
Green Country Seed Savers is a group of gardening friends, who are learning and sharing with each other on how to do the "full cycle of gardening." At the group's meetings attendees can learn how to save seeds and grow a crop from them every year.
George McLaughlin, a group leader of the Green Country Seed Savers, said seed saving is simply "gardening come full circle." A seed saver has to be a gardener, though few gardeners are seed savers. Seed saving involves more skills than regular gardening.
Last year a friend gave McLaughlin some eggplant transplants. McLaughlin planted them in his garden and enjoyed an amazing crop, in spite of it being a difficult gardening year. McLaughlin said he has eaten plenty of home grown eggplant, but years ago he had learned to save eggplant seed. So, at the end of the season he processed enough seed to last for years. In late spring, he started a flat with seeds he had saved over the years.
Would you like to learn how to save seed and grow a crop every year?
