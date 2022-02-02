Green Country Seed Savers meet to talk February starters

February in Cherokee County can be really cold, and a person may wonder when warm weather is ever going to arrive. Yet February and March are when most gardeners start tomatoes from seed.
It’s not hard to start tomatoes from seed. Gardeners just need a pot or tray, some good potting soil, warmth and a sunny window or grow light. A single packet of seed can produce more plants than most gardeners might use in a season. It’s way less expensive to start from seed plus, starting from seed gives a gardener access to perhaps a hundred times more variety in varieties than if they were to buy plants.
Green Country Seed Savers is a group of gardeners who love to help others succeed in growing food crops in Cherokee County’s unique growing conditions. Many in the group have also experimented with what grows and produces best right in Cherokee County. Their next meeting will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Basil’s Episcopal Church.
