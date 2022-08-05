Green Country Seed Savers to host meeting Aug. 14

Green Country Seed Savers will be meeting Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church 814 N. Vinita Ave.
This is an informal meeting, a time for discussion about gardening, gardening issues, and propagation of varieties which do particularly well in the unique environment here. Oftentimes, members bring seeds or plants to share with other. Participants can come and go as they want.
Here in Green Country, midsummer is a tough time for gardening. Generally, it's really hot and dry. Many crops have finished and dried up, but there are some positives, too.
The hottest, driest weather generally breaks sometime in August. This makes it possible to plant a fall garden. Turnips, beans, summer squash, and cole crops – broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower, if people have transplants to put out – are just some of the crops that can be planted.
"We have spectacularly hot summers, true, but we also have deliciously prolonged fall weather, which often makes for a great garden," said member George McLaughlin. "Midsummer is also a time when seed savers start putting up seed for next year's crops."
For questions about the meeting, contact McLaughlin at 918-457-8284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.