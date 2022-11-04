Green Country Seed Savers to host November meeting

With seed-saving, it's a time to finish last-minute harvests and record the last of the season's gardening notes.
It's also when many gardeners begin thinking about what to plant next year. This is what one might see on George McLaughlin Jr. of Green Country Seed Savers' back porch this time of year.
Old Timey Cornfield Pumpkin is a Cherokee heirloom and great for pies and winter vegetable use. It also happens to be extremely reliable here in Cherokee County. Members of Green Country Seed Savers regularly give away seed of this wonderful variety.
Green Country Seed Savers is a group of gardeners who love both to preserve and share seed of crops, which do well in the unique conditions found in this area. The group has an online forum, but also meet locally at times throughout the year. Their meetings are informal times of conversation, discussion about gardening and seed saving, and of sharing seeds and plants. One doesn't have to bring anything to a meeting to take something away from it.
The group's next meeting will be Nov. 13, which will be held at Liberty Grace Chapel, 7584 Hwy 82A, Tahlequah, OK, 74464, which is three miles North of Moodys Store. The meeting will start at 2 p.m. and generally ends sometime before 4 p.m. For detailed directions, call or text McLaughlin at 918-457-8284 or email georgemclaughlilnjr@gmail.com.
