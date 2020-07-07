There was a time that many questioned the value of saving one's own seeds. After all, seed is cheap, right? Not anymore, it isn't!
The amount of seed in a packet has decreased dramatically over the years, while the price per packet has steadily increased. What's more, many good varieties have been dropped, as privately owned seed companies have been bought up by conglomerates.
There's a squash called Arabat, and it's from the Ukraine. This is the only planting of this variety in North America. It is exceedingly rare. Yet, come this fall, Green Country Seed Savers will have seed to share. Arabat produces very large, very sweet, elongated pumpkins, and it is resistant to vine borers, which are a major nemesis to squash in this region.
There are lots of reason to save your one seed. Budding gardeners are invited to come on out and meet others who are doing it.
Green Country Seed Savers will be meeting Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m., at Liberty Grace Chapel, three miles North of Moodys Store on State Highway 82A (7584 Highway 82A, Tahlequah, OK 74464). Meetings are informal times of camaraderie, during which time folk ask questions, give information and often share seed freely.
Green Country Seed Savers also has an internet forum at https://seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com/.
