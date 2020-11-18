These days, not many people grow cornfield beans – at least, not on corn. Yet this can be a fun and practical way to produce corn for meal and grits at the same time as some delicious beans.
Many gardeners who attempt growing beans on corn fail. One of the main reasons for failure is that most seed corn that is readily available is for sweet corn, which invariably has weak stalks and cannot support a robust bean. Another reason for failure is a lack of understanding about the special timing required for planting, so the two species can thrive together. Spacing is also an issue, as is the variety of bean used.
The Green Country Seed Savers discuss the many facets of growing such crops in a more traditional manner. They also discuss and share seed, helping one another to find success.
"We want local gardeners to succeed by knowing what grows well in our climate, what varieties do best and how to cultivate them. We also love to promote seed saving, which enables a gardener to grow more economically and to share with others," said George Laughlin, leader of the group.
The next meeting will be Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Basil’s Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita, Tahlequah. Meetings are an informal time of conversation and sharing. To attend, one need bring nothing but their own interest. Also visit https://seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com/.
