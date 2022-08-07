TULSA — Green Country Tourism is announcing its website, https://www.greencountryok.com, has been completely renovated and now features a clean, modern design to showcase the region’s attractions, lodging properties, restaurants, and festivals.
Green Country Tourism members received a first look at the new website during the annual meeting on June 16. Since its debut, the website has received visitors from 40 states and 20 countries. States with the most views include Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, and Kansas. The new website features a responsive design and was built with a mobile first perspective. To date, approximately 70% of the site’s traffic has been on mobile devices.
“This has truly been a labor of love. We knew we wanted a responsive design that would cater to our high amount of mobile traffic, and we’re so pleased with how everything has turned out,” said Green Country Tourism Director Jackie Stewart.
More than 800 attractions, activities, lodging properties, restaurants, and events have pages on the site. Several hundred more are in the process of being added. There are also distinct site sections for 27 cities and 12 lake areas. Visitors can search for things to do, places to stay, places to eat, festivals, events, interests, cities, and lakes. There are 1,452 pages on the site and 8,414 updated photos. There are also additional sections to help visitors plan their trip with ideas and inspiration.
Green Country Tourism serves as the destination marketing organization for an 18 county region in northeast Oklahoma. Established as a nonprofit organization in 1965, Green Country Tourism's mission is to improve and sustain the economic wellbeing of its citizens through tourism.
