OKLAHOMA CITY - The Green Shoe Foundation, a local mental health nonprofit, is offering complimentary telehealth therapy sessions from now through May to medical professionals and first responders in Oklahoma due to increased emotional trauma as a result of pressure and anxiety caused by being on the front lines of treating COVID-19.
According to the American Medical Association, physicians and other front-line health care professionals are particularly vulnerable to negative mental health effects as they treat COVID-19 patients and strive to balance that duty with concerns about the well-being of their family, their friends and themselves. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Stress prevention and management is critical for (first) responders to stay well and to continue to help in the situation."
For police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, medical office professionals, doctors and nurses, Green Shoe is providing telehealth therapy, via the individual's request, for however many treatments are desired.
"I am proud to deploy our fully certified therapists as volunteers to offer comfort during these unprecedented and difficult times," said Green Shoe's executive director Stephany Cochran.
The World Health Organization declared that managing mental health and the psychosocial well-being of physicians and nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic is "as important as managing physical health," and to ensure medical staff are "aware of where and how they can access mental health and psychosocial support services and facilitate access to such services" during this time.
The Green Shoe Foundation, which normally offers professional retreats aimed toward improving and impacting individual lives and communities, suspended its regular treatment services as a result of social-distancing protocols. It has converted its model to assist health care workers and first responders throughout the pandemic.
Oklahoma medical professionals and first responders can go online to greenshoe.org/firstresponderssupportsessions to register for the complimentary mental health treatment. After registering, individuals will receive a phone call within 24 hours to confirm their information and schedule their first session.
